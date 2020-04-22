Graduation sidelined for high school students

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Graduation won’t happen this year for seniors at Donelson Christian Academy.
Making friends and memories is how senior Grace Sinks will remember her 16 years at Donelson Christian Academy. From kindergarten to high school, it was not just reading writing and arithmetic for Sinks.
Destruction wasn’t a class, it was a reality. In second grade, the 2010 flood left her school underwater.
Last month a bolt of bad news while on spring break in Florida. This month COVID-19, which lead to the cancellation of their prom and graduation ceremonies.
That’s when she got a sign, literally from her dads sign company. One sign for all 56 seniors. She saw the future for those seniors and changed it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.