Graduation sidelined for high school students

Graduation won’t happen this year for seniors at Donelson Christian Academy.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Graduation won’t happen this year for seniors at Donelson Christian Academy.

Making friends and memories is how senior Grace Sinks will remember her 16 years at Donelson Christian Academy. From kindergarten to high school, it was not just reading writing and arithmetic for Sinks.

Destruction wasn’t a class, it was a reality. In second grade, the 2010 flood left her school underwater.

Last month a bolt of bad news while on spring break in Florida. This month COVID-19, which lead to the cancellation of their prom and graduation ceremonies.

That’s when she got a sign, literally from her dads sign company. One sign for all 56 seniors. She saw the future for those seniors and changed it.  

 

