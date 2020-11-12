GLADEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID, politics and protests – 2020 has been a rocky year. Despite all that, plenty of good things happen every day all around us.
If you’re out in the country in Wilson County, drive out to Gladeville.
Courtney Patterson was born here and never left.
“It’s just a great small town, good people and good community,” said Patterson.
She’s heard the clichés.
“Oh yeah, everyone knows everyone. We are all nice to each other, kind of like Mayberry,” said Patterson.
But it can’t be a cliché if it’s true.
In this tin roof town, it’s that tin roof that brought us here. A pink box of free blessings on the main street, Stewarts Ferry Pike. Beans, Chef Boyardee and all the regulars, set up and set out by Mayberry.
She said they just tell people come leave it if you can or take it if you need to, and they do.
COVID has been tough, but the community’s response even tougher.
“It’s amazing. We just keep filling the box with things people need,” said Patterson.
In all honesty, globally, Gladeville is barely a blip on the map, but because of the way they live here, maybe it should be.
“We just have lots of kind people here, willing to help anyone who needs help,” said Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.