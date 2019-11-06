NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Veterans Day is just around the corner and Gibson Guitar wants to help.
The guitar-making legend works with veterans to help them play that instrument and prove that music can help make their post-war lives better.
When beginners play guitar, it may not sound very good.
Former Air Force Master Sgt. Brandon Brabham plays on a Gibson Les Paul olive drab guitar.
“It’s an escape. There’s a lot of worse things they can be involved with, drugs, alcohol, violence. This is a great opportunity,” said Brabham.
In its custom made, make to measure factory, Gibson Guitar donated 50 guitars to veterans on Wednesday, promising to teach them how to play.
“You wouldn’t know it by the hair maybe, but my father was General Curley. I grew up in a military environment and I couldn’t be more proud of this Guitars for Vets combination with Gibson,” said Gibson Guitar CED James Curley.
The sound, medically proven to reduce stress and combat PTSD.
“That’s what this guitar does. It gives you that moment where the world kind of goes away for a little bit and all you have is just you and the music,” said Curley.
The Gibson donation, an adoption in a way, of a new, hopefully life-long friend.
