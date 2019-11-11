FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Veterans Day stories don’t usually involve cookies and cupcakes, but it does for a Franklin couple.
Downtown Franklin prides itself on life at a slower pace, just not the case inside Triple Crown Bakery. There are seven women on the go with dough, constantly bumping into each other in this tiny bakery.
“We no longer say ‘I’m sorry.’ We’d be saying sorry all day long,” said Elena Vaughn.
Vaughn owns the bakery, stitching up baseball cookies and other confection concoctions.
“Somedays we’ll have three wedding cakes stacked up here,” she said.
It all happens with military precision. But like the military, getting here was a long, slow drive.
“I was married to a military man, so it wasn’t possible,” said Elena Vaughn.
Her husband Jeff dreamed of being tough guy John Wayne, but wasn’t.
“Uh, maybe not. I was on the debate team in high school,” said Jeff Vaughn.
Still, he joined the Marines and spent time in 22 countries, including Iraq.
“The first time I got shot at in a helicopter when tracers were coming,” said Jeff Vaughn. “That’s what tracers look like when they’re coming at you.”
Now it’s a different fire and fury, crème brulet cookies and wife Elena pulling the sweet trigger.
“Actually, this has been a life-long dream,” said Elena Vaughn.
A dream come true the day Jeff Vaughn retired.
“He says alright, it’s your turn,” she said. “He was going to support me like I supported him.”
Three years now and Triple Crown Bakery is thriving. Pastries and patience.
“It all worked out the way it was supposed to work out,” said Elena Vaughn. “I own a bakery. I’m living out my dream.
“I just have to pinch myself and say, ‘You’re doing it girl.’”
