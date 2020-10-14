NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Its the pivot that helps so many people keep going through these "COVID times".
Connor Clemmons knows all too well that the willingness to move from one occupation to another is what helps keep you going. He's a music artist.
His tour got canceled in March and it had him climbing the walls.
"I didn't know what I could do to still be creative and find a way to bring joy to others" Clemmons said.
He got tired of staring at those lifeless walls, so he started painting them, his way.
"Its funny that now painters call me artists and artists now call me a painter" he laughs.
Like songs, these creations produce pride, where a bleak future is now bright with music and design. Connor says its all thanks to the willingness to pivot, and loves to talk about all the new friends he's made.
He knows without tough times, that never would have happened.
If you're interested in hiring Connor, you can connect through his Instagram. @yourwallhere
