NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ten years ago in May it rained hard for 36 straight hours in Nashville and Middle Tennessee.
The result is what many locals now call The Great Flood.
If you lived here then, you remember it. If you’re new here, you won’t believe it.
The chance to see it is now at the Frist Museum where powerful photos from the weekend are on display.
Ten years, the flood and great photography bring it back to life.
“Finally, I looked out the window in the middle of the night and thought it sure is raining a lot,” said Katie Delmez.
She wasn’t the only one looking out the window.
We all hope the sights seen on that weekend are never seen again. There was 13 inches of rain in 36 hours, leading to massive flooding from Bellevue to Bordeaux, Belle Meade to Antioch – the city was in ruins.
In Middle Tennessee, 26 people died, 10,000 people lost their homes.
Nashville was washed off the map, but the recovery put it right back on it.
“We were really recognized as a special city, the way our recovery went so smoothly and the volunteerism really caught the attention of the nation,” said Delmez, Frist Museum Curator.
All of it is now on display for free at the Frist Museum beginning Friday. Photos that capture the moments, neighbor helping neighbor.
“There’s a really touching photograph of two big burly guys carrying an elderly woman, and they didn’t have to do that, but they did,” said Delmez.
The images are from the cameras of Larry McCormick, John Partipillo and the working staff of The Tennessean newspaper.
“These are amazing works of art taken by very talented professional photographers,” said Delmez.
All of it is hard to believe if you didn’t live through it. A true Nashville history lesson just 10 years old.
Picture proof that good journalism can be an art form.
“The images themselves are worthy of being in a museum,” said Delmez.
Most everyone who lived here 10 years ago has a flood story. Part of the exhibit provides pencil and paper and asks you to write down your personal memories of the 2010 flood.
