NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In French, number two is deux.
Perfect or parfait for today’s grand opening of Guinevere Milliners Pastry shop in Nashville, but getting here was not easy. A May storm struck Guinevere's house, significantly damaging it.
She remembers it like this, “It was really really strong winds that came out of nowhere and hit the house, a big part of the back had completely collapsed, which made the last two months really tough and hectic.”
The house and complications from COVID-19 could’ve kept customers waiting for months, but Guinevere didn’t think that was the American way.
“I just thought we had to keep going towards our goal, and not let this stop us,"she said.
The store, located in Nashville‘s Melrose neighborhood puts 8th Avenue on the road to a French Villa.
The pastries are A1, but even the potato chips have a french fry feel, with the goal of making you feel like you just took a trip to Paris.
Despite some bumps in the road, Milliners is just happy to be just talking pastries.
