NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former President Jimmy Carter is well known for the humanitarian work he’s done since his presidency, but how about his love of music.
The movie Jimmy Carter Rock ‘N Roll President leaves politics out and puts music all in
“Everybody things Bill Clinton was the Rock ‘N Roll President and everyone knows Barack Obama was a rock star president, but really Jimmy Carter beat them all to the punch,” said music historian Robert Oermann.
In 1976, a peanut farmer from Plains, GA, won the presidency.
On the surface he was a simple guy.
Musicians explain in the movie that they thought the president was just a cool guy, someone they could get along with.
The Allman Brothers campaigned for him, and he supported music hall of fames.
June Carter Cash thought she might be related to President Carter. Her husband Johnny Cash was a regular visitor at the White House.
The movie airs in January on CNN.
