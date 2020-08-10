NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jimmy Buffett made a career singing about margaritas and Nashville’s Beth Brown has created a second career selling them.
Multi-flavored margaritas aren’t usually invited to hang out at a private school, but on an off day last week, taco-eating principal Chuck Sabo felt the need to thank his teaching staff.
“They’ve done a great job this summer getting ready to teach, learning new programs. Their commitment to all of this has been excellent,” said Sabo.
Rita’s margaritas to the rescue. Twenty years ago, she was bored in the corporate world of automotive.
“I know how to change a truck tire. I know how to put new brakes on a big old truck,” said Brown.
Brown had a tequila sunrise. She told her husband, “I’m going to start my own margarita company.”
Now, 20 years later she’s now tasting away in Margaritaville.
She’s now a regular at grown-up shindigs and kids’ birthday parties – Shirley Temples, no tequila.
Now there’s no trucks or diesel for the diva or margaritas.
