NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - She doesn't make chocolate and she doesn't sell it, but from her 12th South neighborhood home, all she has to do is taste it. It’s dessert and high society big-time parties where chocolate and Sophia Rae met. Her refined taste buds help party planners choose the right chocolate. She calls it a dream job and says her theory on taste is simple.
"There is no such thing as good or bad," Rae said.
What matters, she believes, is memory. If you ever ate fine chocolate at any point in your life, you'd want it again.
"Yes and it could be conscious or unconscious, so you'll find something that might remind you of childhood,” Rae said.
Her chocolate collections are more than 200 years old. She has pots from the 1800’s, and even brands of chocolate whiskey. When you show her a Hershey bar from the local Mapco, she screams hoping you’ll get that away from her. She's fine with whatever you like and considers that candy the great uniter.
“I can't buy a Bentley...I can’t buy a Mansion, but me and the richest guy in the world could share some great chocolate and we’d be right there on the same level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.