NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The ever-changing landscape of downtown Nashville is just months away from showing off one of its biggest changes.
Fifth and Broadway has always been an important iconic street address for downtown Nashville. Now it's a Name Brand.
The Fifth and Broadway Project opens this spring and this summer. The construction crews on schedule to make that happen, and it's another game changer for the city.
This is one of the largest single mixed-use developments in Nashville's history. That means apartments, restaurants, shops and offices all next to, around, and on top of each other.
You could live here, work here, shop here, then eat here, and never walk more than one block.
Project designers say it will all tie Nashville's downtown together, and if you choose to live here, there theoretically is no need to have a car.
That's on six acres where the Nashville Convention Center sat at the corner of Fifth Avenue, across from the Ryman Auditorium.
A portion of the ground level development will be strictly walk-through, with no cars or traffic of any kind, sort of a mini mall - with shops and places to eat.
If you want to visit, let’s just hope that with 2,000 new parking spaces available, you can still find a spot.
Here are some of the latest vendors added to the project:
- Ariat
- REVV
- Nash Collection
- Jeni’s Ice Cream
- Cava Mezze Grill
- Boqueria
- Sam Fox Restaurants
- Eddie V’s
- Slim & Huskies
- Shake Shack
- Hattie B’s
- Assembly Food Hall (includes many food spots such as Prince’s Hot Chicken, DeSano Pizzaria, NoBaked Cookie Dough, etc.)
