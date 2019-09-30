NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An afternoon fashion show in downtown helped spread the word on the important of organ donation.
Woman of all ages shared their life-saving stories while strutting with confidence on a Nashville Red Carpeted Bridge.
The ladies in red who walked the red carpet don’t really dance around the question or organ donation and its benefits.
“If I didn’t have my liver, I wouldn’t be here. I’d have died shortly after I was put on the list,” said Annie B. Williams.
Donors and recipients put on a red bow-ed show on the Siegenthaler Pedestrian Bridge designed to raise awareness.
Williams knows how a couple easy clicks on a form can save and change lives.
“It’s a very simple act that can save lives every day,” said Williams. “There are lots of people on waiting lists, more people waiting than there are donors. Something so simple can transform not only the life of the recipient like me, but the life of my child who got to grow up with a mom.”
Lynn Moore walked the bridge in a red bow, something she couldn’t have done without two donated lungs.
“My two boys were teens at the time, so to watch them grow up has been amazing,” said Moore.
It was a 96-degree walk on Monday where, not surprisingly, not a soul complained about the heat.
