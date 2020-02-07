It's the Block that rocked Nashville with Great Music since the early 1970's.
Now, some of those iconic places are in jeopardy of losing their lease and going away, as dramatic change threatens Elliston Place.
News 4's
The Exit Inn on Elliston Place is a big reason why we call this city Music City....look at the names of the performers who have played here since 1971.
But now there's real concern that places like this are going away
Before fame came the Exit Inn was a sure spot to hone your act. Jimmy Buffett opened here on its first night as an unknown then but talented.
Same went for Comedian Steve Martin and so many others...the names on the wall are historic, so's the street, and the sounds that rang from here.
Bruce Fitzpatrick knows the history here.
" Lot of bands get their start at Exit Inn or the End or what used to be Elliston Square and go on to be huge."
Bruce owns the End, across the street from the Exit Inn. for 35 years he's seen first hand how the musciians who started here often find fame later.
The walls show what was here...Chuck Berry sang Maybelline on the stage here, Billy Joel played his piano in 1974, Neil Young performed here when when he was young.
Elliston Place really was a King and Queen Maker of Music.
But it's changing.
The Gold Rush and their Bean Role on Ellistion are no more, the sign designed to spread the sadness.
Apartments and Condos on the way....
Saturday night a " Save the Rock Block" benefit concert takes place at the Exit Inn.
15 bucks, and rock and roll with a message don't let these places be pushed out by what developers call Progress.
The last thing we need is a Holiday Inn, next to the Exit Inn or the End that is the last thing we need on the block
