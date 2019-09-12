NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s been 42 years since Elvis Presley died, but his music and persona still lives, especially here in Music City.

Since March the King performs two nights a week at the Tennessee Troubadour Theater near Opryland, thanks to John Beardsley.

“I’m John Beardsley, but that’s not how most people know me,” said Beardsley, an Elvis Presley impersonator. “I’m just trying to capture Elvis’ spirit and soul while telling his story.”

He does that with stories and songs at the Texas Troubadour Theater.

He’s caught in the trap of success, 1,100 shows in 20 years, twice a week, $32 for 32 songs.

The essence of Elvis.

“A grandmother came up to me with her little kids and said ‘I’ve been trying to explain the magic of Elvis and I never could, but after your show they got it,” said Beardsley.

Long sideburns, a gold jacket and the truth make his Elvis a now or never event.

“I think he spoke to people like others haven’t. I think that was his gift,” said Beardsley.

He preaches the gospel of Elvis, small G, but musically still the King after 42 years.

“I think it’s a bit of a history lesson, as well as being entertained,” said Beardsley.

Feature Reporter

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger

