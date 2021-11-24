HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Elegance of Royal Fashion has made its way from London to Hendersonville for the next few months.
The exhibit at Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center includes gowns worn beautifully by Princess Diana.
The gallery of gowns now on display through Jan. 9, 2022, mostly represent the high class and style of the Royal family.
“People are thrilled, and it just shows off the intricacy that makers put into these gowns,” Monthaven Chief Executive Officer Cheryl Strichik said.
Most famous for her 25-foot trail wedding gown, which is here as a replica, the rest straight from the closet of those who wore them, dating back to the 1800s.
The dresses are all from the private collection of Pat Kerr.
One dress in particular is known as Spanish Dancer.
“She was the first in the Royal family to wear fake pearls and it was such a shock, but then so cool that everyone else had to wear them,” Strichik said.
As well as the Falcon, that name obvious for its design, worn by Princess Diana when meeting the King of Saudi Arabia.
“She was the people’s princess. Everyone loved her and wanted to copy what she had on,” Strichik said.
The gowns shout style for the princess, but the pictures salute her completely as a mother. In that part of her life, that always came first.
