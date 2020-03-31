Long before we needed signs of hope and inspiration Rose Pepper Cantina provided them.
Funny and usually about tacos, these days everything’s different.
Andrea‘s little restaurant has always tried to be hip and cool - but firing any of her 60 employees would not live up to that.
A GoFundMe account already raised $4000 to keep the payroll going.
The governor's recent OK for alcohol to go with food orders will satisfy the thirsty, and the signs these days are easy with the tip Towards tequila.
