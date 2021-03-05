Dr. Seuss week ends after days of controversy

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Famed children's author, Dr. Seuss, continues to face controversy as beloved books ruffle feathers.

Today is the final day of the annual Dr. Seuss week which celebrates the author's birthday and contributions to childhood literacy. Instead of a celebration, some of his work is being removed from schools and bookstores.

The Seuss Company has decided to no longer print six books. Some disagree with the decision, causing some of the titles to shortly hit the bestsellers list on Amazon.

Titles such as 'If I Ran the Zoo' and 'On Beyond Zebra!' feature decades-old images that many find offensive by today's education standards. Librarian Fawn Fernandez at the Hendersonville bookstore says she generally opposes any censorship and feels education should be the top priority.

Dr. Seuss published over 60 children's books in his lifetime and is still celebrated worldwide for drawing young readers to keep turning pages.

Ashford Hughes from the Brothers Keepers Alliance in Nashville said while he was aware of the Seuss situation, in his mind there are much more important issues to focus on.

