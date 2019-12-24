NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tradition is an important part of life for a Nashville church that’s been located downtown since 1787.
The need to feed the homeless is part of that tradition. Before Christmas comes a free dinner to the hungry and displaced near McKendree United Methodist Church. They do this always on Christmas and always Tuesdays 52 weeks of the year.
Jerry Windham enjoyed the turkey and plans to do better in life.
“In 2020, I’m gonna be back in my home place off the street and gonna make it,” said Windham.
No one can say for sure what brings people to this position in life. It’s not something anyone wanted to happen.
“Everybody falls on hard times, but you can always bounce back,” said Windham. “Struggling from day to day is a task, but I manage.”
There were 225 meals served by what seemed like just as many volunteers.
Kristin Quinn used her day off to just help. So did so many others. A simple task that meant something.
“Delivering coffee. I’m a coffee addict myself. If I can deliver the joy to anyone else, I’m happy to do so,” said Quinn.
At the piano, Dana Pride delivered joy too, completely out of her comfort zone.
“I’m not a singer, I’m a pianist, but perhaps the mood inspired me, and I got some good help,” said Pride.
