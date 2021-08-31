DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - It isn’t easy to become rock and roll or country music star, but it isn’t that easy.
A Dickson woman took a big step closer when she entered a contest with 80,000 other performers.
For Sarah Faith, the song “Before You” describes her imperfect life until a husband and random contest recently came along, staring young with that guitar.
“If you were to ask the 7-year-old me, yeah, I’d probably say, yeah, I was singing before I was talking,” said Faith.
But 7-year-old simple life ran into adult real life. No time to dream anymore.
“So, I buried it, I buried it,’ she said.
Music never left her blood, playing sold out shows for her Cocker Spaniel Kenzie. She then entered an online contest competing with 80,000 other singers.
Soon after her phone rang.
“’We just wanted to tell you, you won.’ I was like ‘I won, are you punking me.’ I was in instant tears and didn’t know why,” she said.
The prize, $10,000 from the Goodyear Company and an invite to play at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, all potentially life changing.
“It’s very validating and it feels like I’m doing the right thing and where I need to be,” said Faith.
