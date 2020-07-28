Dairy King closing next month

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After more than 50 years, a Nashville restaurant is closing its doors for good and it’s all related to the Coronavirus.
The last day of the Dairy King on Thompson Lane will be on Aug. 3.
"The Dairy King will cease operations until further notice. Under the current conditions, we simply cannot make ends meet," the company posted on its Facebook page on Monday.
Owner Jeff Jones said it’s all COVID-19-related he took over when his dad Dudley retired. Since then, 80-hour work weeks for 32 years, and lately thoughts of retiring, then the pandemic hit.
“We knew that was going to be it, really it just made the decision for us," Jones said.
After losing all their catering jobs the second week of March and all the funding with the Small Business Administration being exhausted, the owners of the Dairy King said they had no choice.
"Words cannot express how much Carolyn and I appreciate the continued prayers and support from our community, you have been so gracious and generous. We could not have made it this far without your donations and patronage," according to Facebook page.
Jones said he "cannot imagine my life without the Dairy King in it," but he will be 63 years old in August.
"I am exhausted physically, mentally and emotionally. ALL our energy is poured into the business. We have very little time off and we rarely take vacations. I just cannot keep doing this at my age," the Facebook post stated.
Jones said they are in "massive debt due to the relocation after the flood."
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones and his wife had decided to sell the property and/or the Dairy King brand up for sale at the beginning of the year.
"We have been thinking about this for years and obviously, it is a difficult decision. The property was listed in February and after only four days, a potential buyer submitted a “Letter of Intent”. A few weeks later, the virus hit and everything was cancelled," the Facebook post stated.
Jones said he is hoping some is still interested in the Dairy King brand and "would like to keep this icon of Woodbine going."
"Carolyn and I would stay on and train and try make it a smooth transition. Until that time, going forward, we are in a position to keep the catering business going if and when this pandemic is over and churches, schools and offices can operate at full capacity," the Facebook post stated.
In the end, the Jones family thanked its fans.
"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for 5 decades of support, it is very humbling. My mom and dad were rock stars. It has been my pleasure to walk in that huge shadow, not only in business, but also in my daily walk as a believer. We have been truly blessed," the Facebook post stated.
To read the full Facebook post, click here.
