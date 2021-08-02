NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville artist Herb Williams is at it again.
His cool Crayola creations are headed to Cheekwood. The exhibit opens Tuesday.
Crayon art sounds like something a three-year-old could do, but not like Williams.
His art is placement one at a time until thousands of Crayolas become something.
His latest is an exhibit of dogs headed to Cheekwood.
An art form he discovered in a desire to be different.
“Unique, different from everyone else. A different style, something I hadn’t seen from anyone else,” said Williams.
It’s not so interesting up close, but step back.
His creations through the years have seen the world, Obama’s inauguration, the Ryman Auditorium windows, Johnny cash’s guitars.
It’s a concept created after the tragedy of 9/11.
“I really got hung up on how would you explain this to kids, and it got me thinking kids would use crayons,” he said.
All of it is a slow process, and one at a time.
“There’s probably 30-40 thousand here,” he said.
The crayon by itself is a colorful piece of art. Williams just found the way to put it together.
