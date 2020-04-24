Out of work, free time and a camera is all it took. COVID-19 forced Chrstine Harazim to close up shop at her photo store while other doors opened.
Harazim then started a door-to-door project, capturing families in isolation. The times may be sad, but families were still able to smile.
Right now, Harazim takes donations from the project to pay bills. Like so many, she felt the need to do something, so she did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.