NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One Nashville restaurant has 700 delicious freshly baked cinnamon rolls every week, and the coronavirus gets the credit.
“Everything we do here is by hand and I want to make these cinnamon rolls to just make people happy,” said Zito.
Before cinnamon came COVID-19, before COVID-19 came chubby. Zito said he was 340 pounds all because of bad decisions.
Zito and his wife Christian married 10 years ago, admittedly once overweight. They started dieting and one day a week they cheat and made sourdough cinnamon rolls and surprised themselves.
“Is it just me or are these the best cinnamon rolls you ever had,” said Christian.
She was right and to salvage unemployment, the dough paid off.
“That’s true,” said Zito. “This is now paying all our bills. We are doing it with dough.”
Before this Zito produced behind the scenes big-name live music shows. You never saw him on stage, but he made it all happen.
COVID-19 stopped the rock and rolls, so now he just rolls with his cinnamon girl wife.
At a time when comfort is needed, comfort food, from the couple all about dieting.
Ziti admits it’s all a bit ironic, but he loves it. A Covid positive that’s so good, let the good times roll.
The couple donates 50 cents of every roll sold to Music Cares that helps anyone involved in the music business. Go to their website to order.
