NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Does 90 degree temperatures and a bucket load of humidity make you think of Christmas?
Probably not, but the holidays are sort of already here at one popular Nashville spot.
It may be raining on Tuesday, but at Cheekwood, if it was snowing, the Christmas decorations would make a lot more sense.
At Cheekwood, they don’t wait until Christmas Eve to get ready for Christmas.
The lights are already there and 1 million of them need to be strung. That takes time.
“We have six techs working five days a week from July 29 to Nov. 15,” said Cheekwood’s Caroline Jeronimus. “You’ll see them hanging from the trees working.”
Kind of like Santa’s elves. Their payoff is toys. Here, it’s these lights, and without the July start, “The process wouldn’t happen without this crew working,” said Jeronimus.
For five years the lights have defined a Cheekwood Christmas. Expectations get higher every year.
“When they see the lights display, their response, they go wow, and instantly puts you in the holiday spirit,” said Jeronimus.
For now pass on the hot chocolate, but think cold thoughts.
“It’s hard to imagine now when we’re sweating and hot, but we’ll be bundled up in a few short months and turn into a Winter Wonderland,” said Jeronimus.
There are 17 custom-made programmable LED trees among the new things at this year’s exhibit. The more traditional reindeer and Santa will be there too, thankfully not for about five more months.
