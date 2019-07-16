NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Good Night Moon, the Cat in the Hat and Madeline are just some of the books you likely read growing up.
This summer Cheekwood is celebrating 100 years of children’s books by showing off the original illustrations.
“One fish, two fish, orange fish, blue fish.”
“Sam I am, I am serving up breakfast of green eggs and ham.”
The rhymes of the times fill the halls of Cheekwood Mansion with 100 years of children’s books and memories.
“Yes, the Cat in the Hat, all of Dr. Seuss, is always a favorite,” said Campbell Mobley with Cheekwood.
Dr. Suess wrote it and drew it, now you can see it.
“Just seeing it from the artist’s hand is something that can never be reproduced, even in print,” said Mobley.
It’s the cover that made you turn the page and made you want to read.
“I think the illustration makes us wonder what the story is,” said Mobley.
It’s something kids can do at Cheekwood in beanbags.
Books heavy on family, neighbors, caring and sharing. Morality mixed with comedy.
“Go around and see what books you were really drawn too,” said Mobley. “Oh, I remember that book and your teacher’s teaching you to read those books and so on.”
A pig, a spider weaved Charlotte’s Web.
There are old favorites everywhere.
“Run, run Spot. Funny, funny Spot, run run. I think this was one of the first books by mother read,” said Mobley.
Memories are sure to find you.
The exhibit closes in September.
