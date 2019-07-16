NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Good Night Moon, the Cat in the Hat and Madeline are just some of the books you likely read growing up.

This summer Cheekwood is celebrating 100 years of children’s books by showing off the original illustrations.

“One fish, two fish, orange fish, blue fish.”

“Sam I am, I am serving up breakfast of green eggs and ham.”

The rhymes of the times fill the halls of Cheekwood Mansion with 100 years of children’s books and memories.

“Yes, the Cat in the Hat, all of Dr. Seuss, is always a favorite,” said Campbell Mobley with Cheekwood.

Dr. Suess wrote it and drew it, now you can see it.

“Just seeing it from the artist’s hand is something that can never be reproduced, even in print,” said Mobley.

It’s the cover that made you turn the page and made you want to read.

“I think the illustration makes us wonder what the story is,” said Mobley.

It’s something kids can do at Cheekwood in beanbags.

Books heavy on family, neighbors, caring and sharing. Morality mixed with comedy.

“Go around and see what books you were really drawn too,” said Mobley. “Oh, I remember that book and your teacher’s teaching you to read those books and so on.”

A pig, a spider weaved Charlotte’s Web.

There are old favorites everywhere.

“Run, run Spot. Funny, funny Spot, run run. I think this was one of the first books by mother read,” said Mobley.

Memories are sure to find you.

The exhibit closes in September.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.