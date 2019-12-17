NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville’s growth isn’t taking any time off during the holidays, in fact there are probably more big things to do now than there ever was.
The holidays are a huge incentive for tourists to visit this time of the year, and also plenty of spots for locals if they’re willing to spend the money.
If you don’t want to spend any money, neighborhood lights and decorations are the sure way to go. If you want more, and are ready to spend more, you have plenty of choices.
If your Christmas goal is to find the spectacular, Nashville has it in wide variety this year.
A record number of tourists are expected to come to Nashville for the holiday season, and there will be plenty to see.
Gaylord Opryland goes pretty with lights and goes cold with Ice, a frozen tribute to Ralphie and The Christmas Story movie.
The Nashville Zoo lights up with lanterns for a Chinese festival of lights, spectacular when the sun goes down.
Cheekwood puts on a light show too, all through the botanical gardens. Reindeer and Santa Claus promise to be there too.
It’s too cold for baseball, but not at all for a trip to the ballpark. Glow is the home run of lights and slides inside First Tennessee Park.
These events do cost money, at least $100 for a family of four.
But there is a cheaper way too.
“I don’t think everything should be free, but there are a lot of ways to enjoy the holiday without spending a fortune,” said Mary Hance, The Tennessean columnist better known as Miss Cheap.
Hance fancies the frugal in her Miss Cheap column. Your holiday wallet doesn’t have to take a dent.
“You know the lights, I think it’s fun to go look at the lights. People do a remarkable job in the neighborhoods. You can just take a ride, especially if you have children. They’d love seeing the lights,” said Hance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.