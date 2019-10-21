NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Handmade and homemade may cost a little extra, but for high quality, it’s typically the way to go.
For 17 years a Nashville woman has been the bomb when it comes to bath bombs and soaps.
The next time you want to “rub a dub in the tub,” go to the Bubblery in downtown Nashville’s Arcade.
The Bubblery lives up to its name when baking soda, citric acid and water combine for bathtime.
“And you soak, read your favorite book and have a glass of wine or sparkling soda, said Latashaja Britt, the owner of The Bubblery.
Britt sounds like a bartender, but she’s actually a body tender, serving and making environmentally friendly soaps.
For $5 a bar, her concoctions start in what looks like a sandbox, that’s the mixing and science part. The rest is her creative mind.
Don’t eat the donut, it’s not sweet, but sudsy. Same goes for the eggs, poached and soon to be pretty. All created in her laboratory one at a time.
She started this with a friend with something in common.
“I said you make soap, she said ‘yes,’ so do I. Right then we both said let’s take over the world one bar of soap at a time,” said Britt.
Now she’s cleaning up, laughing and loving every minute of it, with a funny face, love potion and suds of grace, and a simple motto.
“Taking care of your self is not selfish,” said Britt.
