NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're new to Nashville, it might be easy to take for granted the Bridgestone Arena building on Lower Broadway. 26 years ago, the biggest music acts in the world passed over the town called ‘Music City’ and took their tours everywhere else. That's when Mayor Phil Bredesen decided to change that.
No longer is the city avoided by the Musical Stars. Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, Beyonce, and Paul McCartney have all played there. Helping the Music City nickname still make sense.
The next move for the building was professional sports, an idea that up to then was considered impossible. In 1998 it changed to reality, where names like TooToo Volkun and Weber became a new part of the Nashville's language.
Now many nights later, whether Music or Hockey, a salute to 25 years of downtown fun.
