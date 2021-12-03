NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Christmas Day is about 3 weeks away, and right now a Brentwood couple is taking over some duties from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Traci Calhoun just want to see a kid get a bike for Christmas. The same goes for her husband Brian.
They came up with a plan, then posted it on Facebook. "I really didn’t know if it would work, we just wanted bikes, I was hoping for 10...now it’s grown it’s been an awesome response," Calhoun said.
Like a long distance race, they just kept pedaling and hoping for more. 2 weeks later, 75 bikes now fill their dining room and counting.
Every bike is heading off to someone who needs one from a nearby charity, to make sure that Christmas does come with Huffy's and Radio Flyers. Now the Calhoun's hope you find a way to do the same.
Because Bikes and Christmas just fit.
