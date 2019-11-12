NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Seven Brazilian dancers are here this week to show off their moves and tell what really is their miraculous story.
They started on the streets and in the ghettos of Rio and now perform at concert halls around the world.
They will be performing at OZ Arts in west Nashville this week.
“So what we’re doing now is kind of a miracle,” said choreographer Sonia.
The miracle she found in Brazil was young people dancing in the streets, and not the streets of the rich.
“No, no, poor neighborhoods. No rich,” she said.
Described at the “filthy ghettos of Rio,” where hope was hard to find. No work available, but free time to dance, so they did.
What you see on the dance floor is head-spinning, and the story behind all of this is head-spinning too.
“Well it’s a miracle because we have to believe that something can change and happen,” said Sonia.
What changed was their lives 0 years ago when Sonia saw this energy on a South American street. She saw talent and opportunity.
Instead of a social welfare project, she started a dance company that took off.
“When they work, they’re happy. It’s good to travel. It’s good to have this place, everything charming and cool, so let’s be happy,” said Sonia.
There was a surprise birthday cake for her on Tuesday with candles and stars, which they now deserve to feel like.
“Not quite like a star, but sort of like a star,” she said.
The group’s name translates from Portugese to the Company of City Dance. They will perform at OZ Arts. Tickets begin at $25. Click for show and ticket information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.