NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Old books and the rhinoceros share a space at Rhino Booksellers on Charlotte Avenue in west Nashville.
The owner said rhinos and books have something in common – they’re both rare and endangered.
Fred Koller puts the neighborly in neighborhood.
His twisted maze of used books in dim lit aisles is a refuge for book lovers with time on their hands.
Here it’s old school. To find a book, just ask.
A long-time musician and songwriter, his words always looked at things differently. What’s left of his eyesight now does too.
He said when things are hard to see, it’s not easy when you’re surrounded by 75,000 books.
That’s annoying and his words terrible.
One thing he appreciates – the touch and smell, a forever part of old books at Rhino Booksellers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.