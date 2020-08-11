NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An unexpected interaction in Donelson has neighbors full of emotion and talking about it.
It all started with a Black Lives Matter sign.
From her backyard porch, Paula Beaird knows when she spots the unusual. That happened a few days ago when she saw an elderly white woman creeping slowly toward her mailbox on McGavock Pike.
“I didn’t know what she was doing, but she put a letter in my mailbox and I thought it was going to be nasty,” said Beaird.
It was anything but.
The letter thanked Beaird for being brave enough to put that sign in her yard and she wished she had the same courage.
The anonymous elderly woman said the times right now scare her, especially with COVID. She’s afraid to leave her house, but she did for this.
Beaird said it melted her heart that she would do this at this time when it’s needed.
The woman who dropped off the letter remains anonymous, and we will leave it that way, considering that’s what she wanted all along.
Beaird still doesn’t now the lady who left the letter, and she’s fine with that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.