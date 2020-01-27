NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Just a week before Black History Month begins, steps have already been taken to spotlight the important role of African Americans in Nashville’s past.
The Tennessee State Museum has tours and programs designed to help visitors learn more. The museum’s Black History exhibit is available year-round. The faces and the stories behind them never go away.
In February specialized 45-minute tours will add perspectives to the photos. Memories and personal stories of life before emancipation.
The history is at the museum in many ways. The State Capitol’s foundation was built by slaves. Stories and notes of hopes and dreams long before Dr. Martin Luther King came around, acknowledging the oppression that existed.
The tours are one thing, or you can explore on your own for hours.
The human stories are at the museum that you likely didn’t get in history class. As much as it is an opportunity, in part it’s a celebration.
The stories long after slavery and segregation are here too.
Clarksville’s Wilma Rudolph won gold medals on the track. Memphis and B.B. King recorded tracks to be sung forever, likely inspired by another King, West Tennessee’s W.C. Handy, the Father of the Blues. Tina Turner gets a spin too, her songs and style honored.
All of this for learning and looking at the Tennessee State Museum.
