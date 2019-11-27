FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - There’s not a better Thanksgiving tradition than turkey and football.

Turkey Bowls are football games played on Thanksgiving Day, still getting played in parks and neighborhoods nationwide.

Battle Ground Academy head coach Jonas Rodriguez considered what happened on Wednesday at the Franklin school the warm-up.

“It’s football time. Let the kids have some fun, get them out of the house and just give them a great opportunity,” said Rodriguez.

On Wednesday there was a free camp and the chance for kids to have a place to go on a day without school. The campers learned a little about Xs and Ox with less discipline and more anything goes.

“Catch it fast and don’t fumble the ball,” said Rodriguez.

There were no helmets or tackling on Wednesday, no chance of injury, mainly just get the energy out fun.

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990.

