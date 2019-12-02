NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A good quality pair of shoes should last a lifetime, according to a Berry Hill cobbler who has been repairing leather shoes for 30 years.
Most people prefer to buy cheap shoes with a shorter lifespan. Nashville’s Troy Horner wishes it wasn’t so.
“I wish everybody would wear quality shoes,” said Horner.
But they don’t, which is why Horner’s repair shop, Peabody Shoe Repair, located at 718 Thompson Lane, is one of the few still left.
He’s a leather resurrector, 30 years of experience doing this, bringing the old and worn out back to life.
Through the years if you’ve done your part, no shoe ever deserves a spot in the garbage.
“Not as long as you take care of it and condition it, you’re good to go,” said Horner.
Horner and his small staff are always going. Overhauls don’t happen overnight, but before long your shoes are back on your feet, shines, sealed and delivered.
He’s training young apprentices for the future, confident this business will survive.
“There’s always going to be good leather shoes out there,” said Horner.
On the side, he raises chickens and sells the eggs.
One last thing proves his work ethic through his leather-scented shop.
“I can’t smell the leather anymore,” said Horner. “Everybody loves to smell the leather. I haven’t smelled it in years, too accustomed to it I guess.”
