NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An unusual celebration of the COVID-19 vaccine arrival took place on Monday at a senior assisted living home in Bellevue.
Bayron Binkley hasn’t been armed with ammo since his Air Force days, but pool noodles did the trick on Monday.
Whack-a-mole was whack that red and yellow COVID virus, and they did, all on the head of Drew Harrison, an understanding business manager.
“Yeah, I get it. It’s OK. I can see why they want to do this,” said Harrison. “It’s been so hard on them, they need something silly and fun.”
All of this a celebration right down to the cake. There were 38 residents vaccinated on Monday.
Everyone of them were ready to step up to the plate.
Jane Tinsley is 93 and a former baseball player, swinging for the fences.
She hopes this is just one day closer to being able to go shopping again.
