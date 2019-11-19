NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students at a Bellevue elementary school went home with new shoes on Tuesday because of a concerned teacher, donations and a friendly company.
The marching orders for 40 students at Gower Elementary were clear: pick a pair of shoes that fit for you and start wearing them.
The newly-tied shoes and happy faces, all happening because a teacher saw one girl in need.
“Actually, her heel couldn’t even go into her shoe. It was sticking out,” said Christine Harrison. “No one’s comfortable. She can’t learn in that situation. She’s saying her feet hurt.
Harrison, a 20-year teacher and a mother, had to do something.
“I posted it on Facebook, pictures of kids’ feet with cuddly toes, and it kind of took off from there,” said Harrison.
Donations came in and the company Happy Feet provided slippers. So when the shoe fit, they wore it, and this Cinderella story happened.
“It was so good I got goose bumps, teared up and got goose bumps,” said Harrison.
Sahmaje Buggs, a 10-year-old, didn’t need Air Jordans.
“I play every day, not one day since the first day of school have I not played sports,” said Sahmaje, who realizes the shoes won’t make him a better basketball player.
