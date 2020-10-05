NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The front yard of a Bellevue man's home screams Halloween, which is just 25 days away.
It's a steady diet of skeletons in Michael D'Anna's front yard. No skin, just bones, and in his mind not too soon.
He's put up a 30-foot drain pipe white in color and ready for COVID, designed to scare away any COVID kibitzer.
Imagine the ball is your M&Ms and Snickers, safe and well beyond six feet apart.
He drops it in and the treat runs through the tube and delivers to the kids. No blood, no guts here.
Everything he does is family friendly, and it's funny too with goofy graves like Jethro Skull and David Lee Rot. All of it is skeletal fun in an odd year where something like this is actually a relief.
