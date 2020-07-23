NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's the end of an era a WSM radio.
Host and Grand Ole Opry announcer Eddie Stubbs is retiring.
His voice and the WSM signal has touched listeners nationwide.
That voice and its passion and love for country music made Stubbs a faceless star on the late night radio waves of WSM.
"I just thought it was time to spend my life with my wife Debbie while we're still relatively young," said Stubbs.
He's seen on TV announcing the Grand Old Opry. He came to Music City to play fiddle for country's queen Kitty Wells, but his best instrument - that voice - took him to radio.
His knowledge of country music detail is unmatched in Music City. Songs never sounded so good until Stubbs introduced them will little known facts.
"I just knew as a picker myself that a good song was about more than just the singer, so I wanted the audience to know about the rest of the band," said Stubbs.
He knows he'll miss it.
"I know it'll always be part of my soul."
A new voice for the Opry has not been named as well as his replacement on his late-night shift on WSM.
