SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID hasn’t just kept people from seeing friends and family. It’s kept a 93-year-old piano teacher from seeing her students.

But not anymore.

Billie Crowell and 88 piano keys started dating in the 1950s. It was love at first sound.

Crowell said she’s always loved music. She loves teaching it too.

Now her students with those younger hands are back, so are her lessons. The same goes for church.

Today’s it’s 9-year-old Abram Stackpole on his way to better.

Truly she’s Shelbyville’s entertainer.

All the music, she said, has to come from your soul. It certainly does for her, playing at 93 and passing it on.

“What I can do with these young people is marvelous. I love it,” she said.

 

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990.

