Damage left by Christmas day bombing
Metro Police

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's now been more than a week since a bomb went off in downtown Nashville on Christmas day. 

We've been constantly monitoring Second Avenue where most of the area is still blocked off as crews continue to comb the street for evidence related to the blast where Anthony Warner's RV exploded. 

Metro Codes has deemed seven buildings along Second Avenue North as unsafe, which is nearly half the block of Second Avenue. 

The seven buildings knocked out businesses like the Melting Pot, Rodizio Grill, Simply the Best, Ten Dollar Boutique, Nashville Wine and Spirits, Hooters, and the Old Spaghetti Factory. 

Many more businesses were also damaged, but they are safe for people to go into and retrieve their things. 

