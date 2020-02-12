NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Home renovations, additions, and new construction seem to be the ever-changing face of Nashville's neighborhoods.
But what about building just to capitalize upon Nashville's draw for tourists?
New construction and home additions just to draw Airbnb visitors has become a thing here.
Micha Puncochar did not have to go far to give us a tour of his AirBNB because it's actually attacked to his home.
"We don't really hear each other; we don't really see each other," Puncochar said. "They get to experience what it's like to be in a really cool East Nashville neighborhood."
Puncochar, along with his wife, built their home while keeping the rental business in mind.
They're not alone.
A local architect says the number of people who are now building brand new homes with short term rentals attached is actually rising.
"A lot of properties are in historic overlays; we have to look at size of principal structure," architect Craig Kennedy with Bootstrap said.
The incentive is, of course, money driven.
"Having a little side income is really nice. This helps us pay for things for our kids and pay for our grocery bill and things like that," Puncochar said.
