New homes are being built to make the home owners some extra cash. Carley Gordon explains.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Home renovations, additions, and new construction seem to be the ever-changing face of Nashville's neighborhoods.

But what about building just to capitalize upon Nashville's draw for tourists?

New construction and home additions just to draw Airbnb visitors has become a thing here.

Micha Puncochar did not have to go far to give us a tour of his AirBNB because it's actually attacked to his home. 

"We don't really hear each other; we don't really see each other," Puncochar said. "They get to experience what it's like to be in a really cool East Nashville neighborhood."

Puncochar, along with his wife, built their home while keeping the rental business in mind. 

They're not alone.

A local architect says the number of people who are now building brand new homes with short term rentals attached is actually rising.

"A lot of properties are in historic overlays; we have to look at size of principal structure," architect Craig Kennedy with Bootstrap said. 

The incentive is, of course, money driven.

"Having a little side income is really nice. This helps us pay for things for our kids and pay for our grocery bill and things like that," Puncochar said. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Carley Gordon joined the News4 team as a reporter in 2009. Carley currently covers the crime beat around Middle Tennessee.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.