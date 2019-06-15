NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A strong message is posted on the front of a Hillsboro Village staple, after it was forced to temporarily close.
Instead of an open sign, loyal Fido customers showed up to find signs of a different kind.
“It was definitely a shock,” customer Alexa Lipman said.
Part of the building Fido is in collapsed on Wednesday. One of the signs now posted along Fido’s storefront says it’s “symbolic of the cost of Nashville’s growth.”
“We had a chain business hurt us before they even opened,” Fido owner Bob Bernstein. “I want people to understand that there is a cost of growth and it’s not just that we’re closed and my income is going down, it’s all the employees that are affected.”
The building collapsed along a construction site, where Bernstein says a new breakfast restaurant will be moving-in.
The damage from the collapse is making Bernstein’s business temporarily unsafe.
“On the far end where we have a takeout business, there’s definitely ceiling tiles, and corner of the building you can see from the outside is gone,” Bernstein said. “There’s a wall that used to be an exterior wall, it’s now slightly leaning toward where the demolition happened.”
Bernstein says he put up the large signs to let people know Fido will reopen and to start a conversation about Nashville’s future.
“What do we want Nashville to be, and where are we heading as a city?” Bernstein said. “If you want to keep a local flavor you have to do something you have to incentivize landlords that rent to local people.”
The signs already seem to be starting those conversations.
“I think that locals need to be aware, I mean there’s people stopping right now just to read it, so it’s definitely having an effect,” Lipman said. “I’m all about mom and pop shops and I don’t want to see businesses like this go away.”
The cause of the building collapse has not been released.
Bernstein says at this time he doesn’t know if Fido will be able to reopen in a week or a month.
