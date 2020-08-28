NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - If your school district has implemented virtual learning or you made that decision as a parent, it’s important to know it’s going to be a challenging year ahead.
Experts recommend building a support system to help you get through it…
“Find other parents who are going through the same stresses as you. If you are trying to hold down a job as well as a homeschool for example,” said Editor of Real Simple Magazine Liz Vaccariello. “Find other parents who you can just sort of unload to, so they feel the same things and understand what you’re feeling.”
She says those friends and families in your support group can help share the load, not only emotionally but also driving back and forth. You can even take turns monitoring or facilitating the children’s learning from home.
Another important consideration is for families to practice ‘self-care.’
“What that means is building in blocks of time for exercise,” Vaccariello said. “One of the things that I recommend is that the whole family take a meditation class or practice breathing together.”
She says those self-care methods are important techniques for all age groups and give children an important life skill in their ability to manage stress.
Real Simple is owned by the Meredith Corporation, the same company that owns WSMV.
