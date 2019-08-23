NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Best Bull Riders around the world are in Nashville this weekend to hold on tight to that bucking bull.
They'll perform at Bridgestone Saturday and Sunday.
Friday morning, News4's Terry Bulger got a 13-hundred pound peek at what's coming.
The bull's friendly name? Lab Rat.
Courageous or Crazy Bull riders will try to hold on for dear life, or 8 seconds, whichever comes first all weekend at Bridgestone.
Sign up for this sport, you better have a doctor on speed-dial.
Former rider Justin Cornwell knows that.
"Breaking shoulders, broke my neck had my leg rebuilt and I never competed at this level, this is the top of the top here at the PBR," he said.
Pro Bull Riding attracts crowds hoping for the best, but prepared for the worst.
The riders are athletes, and so are the bulls.
