BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Ron Crawford has won 150 games as head coach of the Brentwood Bruins.
Saturday night, he will lead the Bruins to the program's second ever state title appearance--quite an achievement considering the uncertainty that a season would even happen.
“You can't believe it either,” Crawford says. “I think all of us are surprised. It took a lot of determination, a lot of grit, a lot of toughness shown.”
The Bruins' perseverance is personified in its coach, who not only navigated his team through the COVID pandemic but did so even when he recently lost his mom, 80-year-old Pat, to the disease.
“November the 4th is when she was diagnosed and put in the hospital and she passed away November 17th,” says Crawford.
Crawford says he missed one day of practice. Then, he led the Bruins to two more playoff wins.
“It probably hasn't sunk in as much because of my duties here,” says Crawford. “He cares about us and will always be there for us no matter what's happening. Losing a mom is a big deal and he's out here with us making sure we're ready for the week,” says Brentwood senior quarterback Cade Granzow.
“He's the toughest guy I know. He loves this team. He loves the community. Having him come back showed a lot about his character,” says Brentwood senior cornerback John Howse IV.
Character runs in the family. Ron's dad, Tom, is one of his assistant coaches. He's returned to practice, too.
“Football's always been a safe place for him and his family and the whole team. So, having everyone on the field at once--it took a lot off of his mind,” says Howse IV.
It allowed them all to focus on a collective goal.
And for the coach, it’s another chance to teach his kids.
“It’s been an opportunity to grow as humans. Be more compassionate. More understanding. Of all the things this year, that's what's happened to me and hopefully, that's what happened to these young people,” says Crawford.
