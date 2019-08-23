NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is the ‘it’ city. Not just for people, but for brown recluse spiders.
“If you see one, there's probably more because you're in Nashville,” Certified Pest Control General Manager Harley Center said. As we move into fall, Center added, the chances for infestation will increase. “The ones that are on the outside of your home are going to try really hard to come in, so it's about to be really bad”
Brown recluse spiders like dark, secluded spaces. Center recommended these steps to make your home less attractive to them:
- Remove piles of wood away from your home
- Seal cracks and crevices
- Shake out stored clothing before you put it on
- Store any clothing in tight, sealed spaces
“You don't want to put [clothing] in just an empty box, or a plastic box without a top on it, because they're going to love that,” Center explained. He recommends buying glue boards and putting them around your baseboards, especially in bathrooms or dark places, to check for infestation. If after a week you trap more than one or two, it’s time to call a professional.
Center said homeowners commonly try diatomaceous earth to get rid of brown recluse spiders, but it does not work. It will kill other bugs, but not the brown recluse.
