NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Brothers Osbourne are the ambassadors for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville's Music Row Build 2021.
The build is scheduled to take place on Oct. 2 and 3, and TJ and John Osborne will be on site beforehand helping with the build. The Grammy-nominated band will help construct the first townhome community for Habitat for Humanity. Sherwood Commons is expected to include 26 homes.
"With climbing housing prices, many Nashvillians are priced out of the real estate market," TJ Osborne said in a statement on Thursday. "Nashville is home to many creative and diverse communities, and we need to make sure everyone who calls Nashville home has a home."
In 2003, Music Row Build started by helping eights families. The project was reignited in 2020 when Senior vice president and GM of Round Hill Music, Mark Brown, wanted to help more Nashvillians with a hands-on approach.
"Our fundraising goal this year is $60,000. We are incredibly grateful for TJ and John's help getting the word out about Music Row Build and the need for more affordable homeownership opportunities in Nashville," Brown said.
