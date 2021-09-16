NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Brothers Osborne met with the future owner of a Habitat for Humanity townhouse this week.

TJ and John of Brothers Osborne are the Ambassadors for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville’s 2021 Music Row Build. The build is set for Oct. 2-3.

Alycia Carpenter is getting help from the Brothers Osborne to raise money for her townhouse. Anyone can help Alycia by texting musicrowbuild to 44321.

The Grammy-nominated band will help construct the first townhome community for Habitat for Humanity. Sherwood Commons is expected to include 26 homes.

"Future homeowners take 100 hours of homeowner education and work 100 hours on the build site with their sponsors and volunteers to earn a 0% APR mortgage," Habitat for Humanity said in a release on Wednesday.

Applications for the townhomes will be open Sept. 20-30. Anyone interested in application information can click here. For more information about the Music Row Build, click here.

The Brothers Osborne will be performing at the Ascend Amphitheater on Thursday night. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster and by clicking here. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.