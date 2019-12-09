NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Daniel Cox's dad called him on Monday trying to stay calm. He told him his older sister had been hit by a car and died.

“At first, I didn’t believe it. It was kind of a shock. I don’t think the reality set in yet," said Daniel Cox, the brother of Kimberly Cox.

Woman struck by car and killed in South Nashville identified; suspect wanted Metro Police are on the scene of a pedestrian struck on Apache Trail at Packard Drive in South Nashville.

Metro Police said Kimberly Cox, 38, and her 19-year-old daughter were walking to work around 5 a.m.

The Shell gas station where they work is only about a half mile from where they live. While on the way there, police said Cox was hit by a car going eastbound on Apache Trail. Her daughter called 911, but it was too late.

“She’s a mother of two and now she’s got two kids without a mother," Daniel Cox said.

Daniel Cox lives in Tulsa, OK. He said being that far away from family has been tough.

“It’s horrible. I mean I wish I could be there to hold my niece and be there with my dad because I know they’re not taking it well," Daniel Cox said.

Council member wants more sidewalks after deadly hit and run A Metro Councilmember said things have got to change after a woman walking to work along Apache Trail in Antioch was hit and killed by a car while her daughter watched.

As police look for the driver involved, Daniel Cox wants his sister to remembered for more than the hit-and-run victim. He said she had a big heart and would light up anywhere she went with her smile.

"Always had kind words to say. She’s the type that she could walk into a room and instantly change your mood into a better one no matter what was going on," Daniel Cox said.

Police said the car involved is possibly a Nissan with damage to the front passenger side. It's also missing a headlight and fog light.

If you have any information about the vehicle or its driver, call Crime Stoppers, the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or the Hit & Run Investigators at 615-862-7713.