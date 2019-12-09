NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Daniel Cox's dad called him on Monday trying to stay calm. He told him his older sister had been hit by a car and died.
“At first, I didn’t believe it. It was kind of a shock. I don’t think the reality set in yet," said Daniel Cox, the brother of Kimberly Cox.
Metro Police are on the scene of a pedestrian struck on Apache Trail at Packard Drive in South Nashville.
Metro Police said Kimberly Cox, 38, and her 19-year-old daughter were walking to work around 5 a.m.
The Shell gas station where they work is only about a half mile from where they live. While on the way there, police said Cox was hit by a car going eastbound on Apache Trail. Her daughter called 911, but it was too late.
“She’s a mother of two and now she’s got two kids without a mother," Daniel Cox said.
Daniel Cox lives in Tulsa, OK. He said being that far away from family has been tough.
“It’s horrible. I mean I wish I could be there to hold my niece and be there with my dad because I know they’re not taking it well," Daniel Cox said.
A Metro Councilmember said things have got to change after a woman walking to work along Apache Trail in Antioch was hit and killed by a car while her daughter watched.
As police look for the driver involved, Daniel Cox wants his sister to remembered for more than the hit-and-run victim. He said she had a big heart and would light up anywhere she went with her smile.
"Always had kind words to say. She’s the type that she could walk into a room and instantly change your mood into a better one no matter what was going on," Daniel Cox said.
Police said the car involved is possibly a Nissan with damage to the front passenger side. It's also missing a headlight and fog light.
If you have any information about the vehicle or its driver, call Crime Stoppers, the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or the Hit & Run Investigators at 615-862-7713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.